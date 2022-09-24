You may not have heard the news about the new COVID-19 booster that was made available earlier this month, or maybe you’ve just been to busy to get the jab.
On Tuesday the city of Dalton offers Pfizer bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots during a drive-thru clinic at the Dalton Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no charge for the booster shots which the manufacturer states is effective in preventing infection from or reducing the chances of severe illness from both the original strains of COVID-19 and also the omicron variant.
The drive-thru clinic is available as a booster dose for people ages 18 and up who were previously fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be no first or second doses available. Anyone who wants to get a booster shot at the drive-thru clinic is asked to bring their vaccine card.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including all primary series doses and boosters for their age group:
• People ages 6 months through 4 years should get all COVID-19 primary series doses.
• People ages 5 years and older should get all primary series doses, and the booster dose recommended for them by CDC, if eligible.
• People ages 5 years to 11 years are currently recommended to get the original (monovalent) booster.
• People ages 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster. This includes people who have received all primary series doses and people who have previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters. At this time, people aged 12 years to 17 years can only receive the updated Pfizer bivalent booster.
• Getting a COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from COVID-19 infection provides added protection against COVID-19.
• People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters.
• COVID-19 vaccine and booster recommendations may be updated as CDC continues to monitor the latest data.
