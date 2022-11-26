Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Tuesday, Dec. 6, runoff for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia.
But before that date, voters have five days to cast their votes during the early voting period.
Early voting starts Monday and ends Friday.
In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. In Whitfield County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the elections office in the courthouse. We appreciate the election office in Whitfield County extending the voting hours on Thursday so those who work a traditional first shift can swing by after leaving work for the day.
On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals refused to overturn a lower court’s ruling allowing counties to offer early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26. Whitfield and Murray counties will not have early voting on Saturday.
Neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, forcing the runoff. Warnock received 1,946,117 votes (49.44%) to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%).
While the balance of power in the Senate has already been decided with the Democrats taking a slim advantage, this election is still extremely important. Either Walker or Warnock will be one of two U.S. senators representing the Peach State for the next six years.
We encourage everyone who is registered to vote, and to take advantage of the convenience and flexibility that early voting provides.
