Editorial: Take advantage of free car seat check event this Saturday

The Dalton Police Department will host a free car seat check event this Saturday and this is a blessing that area residents who carry young children around in their vehicles should take advantage of if at all possible.
The event will be at the Boys & Girls Club at 1013 Underwood St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The department said, "This is an opportunity for residents to have a car seat installed by certified car seat safety technicians or to have the installation of an existing seat checked for safety. Technicians can also consult and help to make sure that children are in the right seat for their height, weight and age."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has noted, "Car seats and boosters are one of the easiest ways to keep your child safe and, when installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers. Unfortunately, many parents install their child seats incorrectly."
The agency noted that "nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly, which means your child may not be traveling as safely as possible."
It said that in a recent year, "among children under 5, an estimated 325 lives were saved ... because they were properly buckled, but an additional 46 children could have been saved if every child was properly buckled."
These are sobering numbers, and make the point of how important it is to have car seats and boosters properly installed.
Thankfully, our local police department officials are making this free car seat check event available to the public. We commend them for their wisdom and for their care and concern for the young ones in our community.
Protect these precious children. Take advantage of this opportunity if you can.
