Editorial: Take advantage of Super Museum Sunday this Sunday

The Georgia History Festival's Super Museum Sunday is this Sunday with six Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties open from 1 to 4 p.m. and offering free admission.
What is the Georgia History Festival? According to its website, "The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society. Beginning with the new school year in September, a variety of public programs, exhibits, events and educational resources bring history to life for students of all ages and encourage Georgians to explore the richness and diversity of our state's past."
The festival offers virtual programming and annual events such as the Colonial Faire and Muster living-history program at Wormsloe State Historic Site, Savannah's Georgia Day Parade and a Trustees Gala.
According to the Georgia Historical Society, Super Museum Sunday "allows visitors the opportunity to become reacquainted with the historic sites, museums and cultural institutions in their community and around our state."
A list of participating sites can be found at https://georgiahistory.com/events/super-museum-sunday. Hours vary by location.
Locally, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties that will be open are the Blunt House, Chatsworth Depot, Hamilton House, Huff House, Old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel.
For location of the properties, go to www.whit field-murrayhistoricalsociety.org/historicproperties.html. Although admission is free, donations are encouraged.
Some additional information:
• The Chatsworth Depot will offer free guided tours.
• The Wright Hotel, next door to the depot, will have a raffle drawing at 3 p.m. The raffle is to raise funds for several upcoming projects. Raffle tickets are on sale at Pat's Antiques, Market Street, Chatsworth, and the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton. Depot committee members also have tickets for sale. Tickets are $5 or three for $10. Prizes are meals at CiCi's Pizza in Dalton and Village Cafeteria in Chatsworth, a Joel Carroll art print of the Chatsworth Depot, and a grand prize of an HO electric model train set.
This all sounds like tremendous fun as well as an opportunity to learn more about these properties and the interesting history behind them. We encourage you and your family if you can to visit these sites and make it a super Sunday full of learning and appreciation for our past, and also appreciation for the people who work hard to keep these properties available to us so that we can enjoy and benefit from them.
