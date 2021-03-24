"I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine. There's no doubt that we're seeing this across the country, but especially in the South, we're seeing vaccine hesitancy that is concerning. People should not be hesitant. This is a medical miracle. It's safe. It's effective."
Governor, we couldn't have said it better.
Those were the words of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in announcing that all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday.
Those words were notable not just because of their import, that more and more people will soon be vaccinated, but because they came from a Republican governor.
The "vaccine hesitancy" that Kemp spoke of is particularly pervasive among members of his party.
The Associated Press reported recently: "While polls have found vaccine hesitancy falling overall, opposition among Republicans remains stubbornly strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats -- a 25-point split."
So we commend Kemp for going against many in his party, including most notably former President Donald Trump, who have been less than enthusiastic about the importance of the vaccines.
"Trump expressed his support of vaccination in an interview last week, but he did not participate in the public service announcement that other former U.S. presidents took part in touting the vaccines," The Hill reported.
It would have been helpful if Trump had participated, as there are still many in this country who look to him for leadership.
In any event, many people have been waiting for this expanded eligibility in Georgia, and now it is arriving. We are glad to see this momentous change, and we encourage people to take advantage of this new eligibility rule and get vaccinated.
We need this pandemic to end, and we all must do our part, both for ourself and for our fellow citizens.
As the governor said, the vaccination of the state's residents is "our ticket back to normal."
