Editorial: Take advantage of tonight's candidates forum

Residents of Whitfield County have an opportunity tonight to hear from the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners who are on the March 16 special election ballot.
The League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area continues its fine efforts on behalf of the community with a forum for the candidates at 6:30 p.m. at Edwards Park. Seating is limited to 35 to 40 with social distancing. Masks are encouraged, and some will be provided. The forum will be livestreamed on the League's Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/4wZ6PtGSs. A Facebook account is not needed. A few questions from the audience will be accepted.
The candidates are:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad "Bubba" Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
The winner will fill the late Roger Crossen's unexpired term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Today is the deadline to register to vote in the special election. Early voting starts at the county courthouse on Monday.
We encourage you to attend the forum or watch it on Facebook if you can. The winner will have a say in how the county is run, so have your say in who that person is, and the best way to do that is by being an informed voter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.