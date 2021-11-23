Editorial: Take these precautions to ensure a safe Thanksgiving

COVID-19 wiped out many Thanksgivings in 2020. With the wide availability of COVID vaccines, public health officials say those Thanksgiving gatherings can safely resume as long as a few precautions are taken.
"The COVID vaccine has helped make celebrating upcoming holidays together with family and friends possible again," according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. "To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, the Georgia Department of Public Health urges all Georgians to plan ahead and take steps to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 and the flu as they celebrate ... Holiday traditions are important for families and children. By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend several ways to enjoy holiday traditions while protecting your health and the health of those around you.
• The best protection against COVID and the flu is vaccination, and the vaccines can be administered at the same time. People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Likewise, it takes about two weeks after getting a flu vaccine for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.
• For young children who aren't yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, reduce the risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.
• Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.
• Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.
• If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID or the flu, don't host or attend a gathering.
• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID or have a close contact with someone who has COVID.
• If you are not fully vaccinated for COVID and must travel, follow the CDC's recommendations.
• Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated for COVID, is required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.
