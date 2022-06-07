While it may seem incomprehensible to some, adults still make the mistake of forgetting their child or children are in the backseat. During the scorching summer months, that mistake can be deadly.
In 2021, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke, according to NoHeatstroke.org. There were a record number of hot car deaths in 2018 and 2019 as 53 children died each year, which was the most in at least 20 years.
In only 10 minutes, the temperature in a parked car can rise by 20 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. When a child is left in a hot vehicle, his or her temperature can rise quickly — and they could die within minutes.
Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.
The NHTSA offered these tips to reduce the chance a child is left in a hot car:
• Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended — even if the windows are partially open or the engine is running, and the air conditioning is on.
• Make it a habit to check your entire vehicle — front and back — before locking the door and walking away. Train yourself to park, look, lock or always ask yourself, “Where’s baby?”
• Ask your childcare provider to call if your child doesn’t show up for care as expected.
• Place a personal item like a purse or briefcase in the back seat, as another reminder to look before you lock. Write a note or place a stuffed animal in the passenger’s seat to remind you that a child is in the back seat.
• Store car keys out of a child’s reach and teach children that a vehicle is not a play area.
Our lives seem more hectic than ever before. We have so much on our minds, and so many things we are constantly thinking about. Any time you are in the car with a child, be sure to keep the focus on the child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.