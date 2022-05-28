For many Memorial Day — traditionally the last Monday in May — is a time to celebrate a day off from work, a chance to hit the lake or have cookouts with friends and families. Let’s not lose sight of the holiday’s true meaning.
On Monday, we honor and remember all of those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Later this year on Nov. 11, we will mark Veterans Day, which honors all members of the military — past and present.
This time of year, many of us are readying for or recovering from high school graduations, or we are headed out of town on vacation as school has finally let out for the summer. However, we should remember that Memorial Day is more than just a day off of work for many. Memorial Day is when we honor our fallen.
In the past, Whitfield and Murray counties had large gatherings to observe Memorial Day but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans in 2020 and 2021. This year however, there are two public events scheduled.
The annual Memorial Day Community Salute is Monday — it’s a free event. A prelude concert by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band begins at 9:30 a.m. outside of the Whitfield County Courthouse (corner of Crawford and Selvidge streets).
The memorial service, provided by the American Legion Post 112 in Dalton, starts at 10 a.m. The program includes music by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band, Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, guest speaker (Chuck Payne, state senator from Dalton) and laying of the wreaths.
This year’s event is in honor of H.P. Hamlin, who received state and national recognition as historian of American Legion Post 112.
Family activities and food (free hot dogs, chips and snacks while supplies last) are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dalton Green. This part of the event includes activities and booths, all with a patriotic theme.
In Murray County, the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony sponsored by the American Legion in Murray County is at Post 167, 401 N. Fifth Ave. in Chatsworth, at 11 a.m. The public is invited. A free lunch is served at noon.
For those who don’t feel comfortable attending an event, there’s an alternative we all can participate in. On Monday, the National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. “for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.”
“Participation is voluntary and informal,” according to organizers. “You may observe in your own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever you are doing for a moment of silence or listening to ‘Taps.’ You may, however, organize the observance more formally at such places as your neighborhood, local pool, picnic grounds, etc., for one minute of remembrance. You may ring a bell to signify the beginning and the end of the moment or may tune into a local radio station that is observing the moment with the playing of ‘Taps.’ If you are driving a vehicle, you may turn on your headlights.”
Our veterans who sacrificed their lives defending our freedom deserve to be remembered. They deserve to be recognized. They deserve to be honored.
This weekend — whether you are working, enjoying a few days off, spending time with family — please take time to remember our veterans who are no longer with us.
