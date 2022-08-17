Teachers are among the most impactful people in many of our lives. We spend countless hours with them. They teach us lessons from books; they teach us life lessons.
That is important to remember as local teachers have returned to classrooms in Dalton and Whitfield County (and in Murray County, prepare to return), and given the conditions under which they are expected to excel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other outside stressors.
We always want to recognize and celebrate our teachers for the important role they play in the lives of the youth of our community. Their guidance and instruction help determine the future of the community, for many of these youths will make up the community as the years move on.
But in this challenging time, we should perhaps be even more understanding of the stresses that our teachers face given the pandemic. We should be even more aware of the valuable role they are playing, and more willing to provide them moral and other support as they provide our youth with the knowledge needed to succeed in the world.
Our community has been lucky — that is to say blessed — our skilled and caring teachers have graced our local school systems throughout the years.
During Dalton Public Schools recent teacher and staff convocation, the system honored two of its best: Dalton Junior High School staff member Marvin Tallent was named 2022-23 classified staff member of the year, while Westwood School’s Mary Ellen Pierce was named Teacher of the Year.
“The best teachers push and encourage students toward that more, and a little more can change lives,” said Dalton school board chairman Matt Evans, whose parents taught in the Dalton Public Schools system and who is an alumnus of schools in the system. “We realize if we want more from our students we must give them more, and the more makes me thankful to be from — and part of — Dalton Public Schools; it’s what students need, and what they will thank you for later.”
So if you happen to see a teacher, whether it be in a parent-teacher conference, at the grocery store or at the ball field, let him or her know how much you appreciate their vital efforts on behalf of our children and in making our community the best it can be.
Thank a teacher. They will appreciate it, and they deserve it.
