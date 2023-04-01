Now that April is here, if you haven’t gotten serious about filing your federal and state income taxes it’s time.
In a fortunate move for those who procrastinate, the last day to submit your tax returns is not the traditional date. April 18 is the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns. The usual deadline is April 15, but due to it being a Saturday and various state holidays the filing deadline is pushed back.
The Internal Revenue Service offers the following tips when filing (or thinking about filing) your tax returns:
• It’s important for taxpayers to file a federal tax return that has a complete and correct reporting of their income — which may mean including income from sources other than regular wages from an employer. Income from gig economy activities and tip income are two common sources of such income.
• Raising a family is expensive, so it’s important to save money wherever possible. One way to do this is by using IRS Free File to prepare tax returns. IRS Free File offers online tax preparation software, electronic filing and direct deposit of refunds at no cost.
• A new scam circulating on social media urges people to use wage information on a tax return to claim false credits in hopes of getting a big refund.
• Taxpayers who aren’t able to file by the April 18 deadline can request an extension before that deadline, but they should know that an extension to file is not an extension to pay taxes. If they owe taxes, they should pay them before the due date to avoid potential penalties and interest on the amount owed.
• Taxpayers who haven’t filed yet should make sure they’re familiar with the changes to credits and deductions for tax year 2022 to help them file an accurate return by the April 18 deadline.
• All taxpayers should know their rights, especially when they’re working with the IRS on a tax matter. IRS employees should also be familiar with knowing, observing and protecting taxpayers’ rights. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights lists and defines 10 fundamental rights of every taxpayer. On this list is the “Right to Quality Service.”
• The IRS offers a variety of tax resources and information designed to help members of the military community navigate their unique and sometimes complex tax situations. Reviewing these resources before filing can make completing an accurate tax return easier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.