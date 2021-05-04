Editorial: Thank a teacher today, and every day

National Teacher Day is today, and this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and these are fitting opportunities to thank a teacher.
But every day is a good day to thank a teacher.
President Biden in a proclamation described it this way: “They are mentors who guide with creativity and care; advocates who fight for students’ needs; role models who help students dream and dare more boldly; and leaders who tirelessly support the families and communities that depend on them. Every day, with every student they reach, educators build the future of our country, and we are grateful for their commitment to our shared future.”
And then there was/is COVID-19. As The Associated Press reported, “Educators have coped with their own personal and family impacts of the pandemic, while trying to support students dealing with academic struggles, food insecurity, trauma and social isolation, said Antoinette Miranda, an Ohio State University professor of school psychology who is also on her state’s school board and married to a high school teacher. ...
“As they raised health and safety concerns about resuming in-person classes, some people blamed teachers for holding up reopenings that could ease pressure on parents.
“‘I think there’s kind of a backlash against teachers,’ Miranda said. ‘But I think there’s also a renewed respect for teachers — you know, especially (from) parents that had to start teaching their kids at home.’”
We encourage respect for teachers. And we encourage you if you know a teacher or see one out in the community, to thank him or her for their willingness to teach so that our society may be a better place.
