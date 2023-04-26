April is recognized nationally as Volunteer Month, recognizing the efforts, often behind-the scenes, of those serving their communities.
Although volunteer efforts happen all year long, every day in April is dedicated to promoting and celebrating these efforts.
There is an old saying that those who can do, do. Those who can do more volunteer.
While charitable donations are needed, sometimes the best contribution we can make is to donate ourselves.
Unselfish acts of doing good come in many forms from people of all ages and backgrounds. With all that’s going on in our world, there is always room to do more, yet oftentimes, the pool of those willing to step in and step up seems small.
Plus, there are added benefits beyond the feeling of satisfaction that comes with helping and serving others. A study by the journal Psychology and Aging, suggests that volunteering reduced mortality risk by 47% for those age 55 and older. Not to mention studies that show that volunteering offers mood-boosting benefits that help decrease stress and cognitive issues as we age.
There are so many rewards.
Giving our time can often mean as much, and even more, than giving our dollars.
Whether through our respective churches, other nonprofit organizations, or simply helping a family or individual, there are numerous ways to lend a helping hand.
There are so many ways to volunteer your time and talent to help others and to improve the community. Look for your opportunities to volunteer your time and resources throughout our region. Reach out to area churches, local schools and non-profits to find out the process for becoming a volunteer.
It has been said the truest measure of a society is how it cares for its least fortunate.
Thank you volunteers for your spirits of generosity and hearts of service.
