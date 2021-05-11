Editorial: The Avenue of Flags needs your help

The Avenue of Flags has become a familiar and reassuring site near the Whitfield County Courthouse for notable occasions such as Memorial Day weekend and now there will be a designated spot, at the grassy area between the parking garage and courthouse, for it, and volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks to make the site the best it can be.
The Avenue of Flags began in 1991. The story goes that just after the start of Operation Desert Storm, a group of Dalton area residents came together to help the community show its patriotism and its pride. They organized the posting of American flags on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn on patriotic holidays, such as Independence Day and Memorial Day.
"The purpose of the project was and continues to honor those who have served in the armed forces, to support all those currently serving, and especially to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to their country," said former United We Stand Avenue of Flags President Jim Chamblee.
"They call this the Avenue of Flags," said American Legion member Leo Whaley during one Memorial Day observance. "I call it the Avenue of Heroes."
In 2015 United We Stand asked Dalton American Legion Post 112 to take over the duty and honor of placing the flags and American Legion officials agreed.
George Lo Greco Sr. has been part of the effort since its inception and is spearheading this new project. He is a veteran and a member of American Legion Post 112.
Lo Greco notes that the new location for the flags will take a lot of work to prepare and volunteers are needed.
Some of the tasks are:
• Attach new flags and name tags to new poles.
• Fill soil in holes to level ground after the concrete is set.
A full list can be found in a story on the project in today's newspaper.
Some of the tasks can be done off-site, such as in a garage or workshop.
"It will take a good bit of time as well as help to complete this project," a press release said.
If you can help, please contact Lo Greco at (706) 260-6611 (cellphone) or (706) 259-0072 (home).
Just imagine the satisfaction you'll feel when you see the Avenue of Flags in full glory as the flags honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.