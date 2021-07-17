Editorial: The Bandy Heritage Center and the local NAACP join together for an important undertaking

An important undertaking is underway in Dalton and we hope it can serve as a springboard for other such endeavors in the future.
The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP is joining with the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia to create an archive of the history of the local NAACP branch, branch 5246.
We like the way Antoine Simmons, a former president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP, put it:
"It's important to preserve history of organizations in the community, (especially) organizations trying to make the community a better place to live."
That is a noble goal, and certainly a valid description of our local NAACP branch, which serves the community in numerous ways, most recently with the highly successful Juneteenth Community Celebration that featured a pageant, parade, Family Fun Day and gala.
With a community organization as highly visible as this one, researchers and scholars, not to mention members of the public, may want to know about its birth and ongoing history. Through the archive being developed they will be able to find that history in primary form and inform their scholarship with the valuable contents of the archive.
The Bandy Heritage Center collects and preserves items ranging from photographs and clothing to diaries and letters, and those are made accessible to the public through research opportunities, curated museum exhibits and educational programs. Headquartered at Dalton State College, the center, established in 2008 "through the generosity" of the late Jack Bandy, a noted carpet pioneer and philanthropist, focuses on seven Northwest Georgia counties, including Whitfield.
It is a tremendously valuable resource that this area is blessed to have.
And while we heartily commend the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and the center for this recent joint initiative -- and we hope you will contribute any items you may have that will strengthen that archive's holdings--- we hope other local organizations will also partner with the center to preserve their heritage.
"We'll all benefit from collecting and going through our things," said Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. "It's so important to preserve that history."
Yes indeed.
