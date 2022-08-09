If you’ve watched television, been online, checked out social media or driven around town lately you’ve probably seen advertisements for candidates vying for elected positions in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Although there are no local contested races and the next presidential election isn’t until Nov. 5, 2024, the upcoming ballot is chock-full of races that will impact you.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams; Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock takes on Republican Herschel Walker; and Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces Democrat Marcus Flowers in the 14th Congressional District (which includes Murray and Whitfield counties). There are several other important state races on the ballot.
If you want to have a voice in who makes the decisions that affect you, you must register to vote. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day a person can register and be eligible to vote in the November General Election. To register to vote, go to sos.ga.gov or your local Board of Elections office.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:
To register to vote you must be:
• A citizen of the United States.
• A legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you wish to vote.
• At least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 to vote.
You may not register to vote if you:
• Are currently serving a sentence for a felony.
• Have been ruled mentally incompetent by a court.
Here are several other key upcoming dates in the voting process:
• Aug. 22: Earliest day to apply for an absentee ballot for November General Election
• Sept. 6: Last day to file the notice of intention to be a write-in candidate.
• Oct. 17: Advanced (absentee in-person) voting begins for the November General Election.
After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote. Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.
