Editorial: The Salvation Army needs our help

This past holiday season, the familiar red kettles of our local Salvation Army weren't as full as usual.
Donations to The Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County, which provides help to our community when we need it most, were down significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as fewer shoppers were out at stores this holiday shopping season, and many were carrying less cash and coins than in years past.
Overall, our local Salvation Army faces a $20,000 shortfall.
In a recent letter to the editor, officials with The Salvation Army said the nonprofit may have trouble helping all in our community who need their support, as homelessness and economic hardship have been on the rise over the past several months.
Nonprofits and community organizations across the country are facing the same issue: more requests for help due to the pandemic, but fewer resources to provide that assistance.
If you need services or know of someone in need, visit The Salvation Army's office at 1109 N. Thornton Ave. or call the main office at (706) 278-3966.
The local Salvation Army said there are several ways you can help:
• Officials say the best way to ensure The Salvation Army's "vital services continue" in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County is with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.
• Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 91999.
• Mail a check payable to The Salvation Army to P.O. Box 1463, Dalton, GA, 30722.
Our community has a tremendous track record for stepping up to help each other during times of need. We believe this latest call to help will be no different. We humbly ask those who are able to contribute to The Salvation Army do just that.
Every penny counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.