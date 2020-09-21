Editorial: The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a walk worth taking

The Dalton Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday will look a little different this year, but its importance is no less compelling.
The event attracts thousands of people each year to raise awareness of and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050, according to a report, 2020 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, that was released in March by the Alzheimer's Association.
In Georgia, there were 4,513 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2018, an increase since 2000 of nearly 250%, and there are already more than 540,000 Georgia residents serving as unpaid family caregivers, with 150,000 people living with the disease.
This year's event will encourage participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Dalton and in nearby counties, given the complications that have arisen from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), which argue against large gatherings.
There will be an opening ceremony that will feature speakers, and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.
A group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day at the Burr Performing Arts Park to honor those affected by the disease.
We encourage everyone who can to participate in this important event that means so much to our seniors and others and to those who provide care for them. And we thank the organizers of this event, the staff of the Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association who provide such wonderful services year-round, the many volunteers, and those caregivers for all they do to combat this disease and ease its impact on our and their loved ones.
You can register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk at georgiawalk.org. This is a walk worth taking.
