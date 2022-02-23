Many have referred to COVID-19 as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
That’s how the numbers are playing out across the country, state and area as those who are vaccinated against COVID are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease compared to those who turn down the vaccination. The omicron variant, which is more easily transmissible than previous COVID variants, has surged across the nation and driven up COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are thankful those numbers have recently fallen.
Yes, people who are fully vaccinated are still being infected with the virus. Some of those fully vaccinated people have died. But the vaccines are doing what they were designed to do — limiting hospitalizations and deaths.
So far, the virus has killed some 936,00 Americans. Just in Whitfield County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 27,178 confirmed COVID cases, 1,053 hospitalizations and 369 confirmed deaths due to COVID and another 32 probable deaths.
On Monday, Hamilton Medical Center had 37 COVID patients (29 unvaccinated; 78%); four of those were in the intensive care unit (four unvaccinated; 100%); and two were on ventilators (two unvaccinated; 100%).
There’s still time to help save lives. There’s still time to help our overworked health care force. There’s still time to positively impact your country, state and community.
Local health departments are accepting COVID vaccination walk-ins with no appointment needed. The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. while the Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton Ellijay Road.
Remember, all vaccines and boosters are free. They have been proven to be safe and effective. Please talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated or receiving your booster shot.
