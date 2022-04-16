April 15 came and went. If you didn’t file your state or federal income tax returns, don’t fret. You’re not late.
That’s because this year filers in Georgia get a three-day reprieve. Monday, April 18, is this year’s tax filing deadline. Why? The Internal Revenue Service’s District of Columbia offices were closed Friday to observe Emancipation Day, which is a Washington, D.C., public holiday. Since the holiday is today, it was observed on Friday.
If you have procrastinated, the IRS stresses that you should be careful and file a complete and accurate tax return. If a return has errors or is incomplete, it could require further review.
• Taxpayers should be sure to have all their year-end statements in hand before filing a return. This includes Forms W-2 from employers, Form 1099-G from state unemployment offices, Forms 1099 from banks and other payers, and Form 1095-A from the Health Insurance Marketplace for those claiming the Premium Tax Credit.
• Individuals should refer to Letter 6419 for advance Child Tax Credit payments and Letter 6475 for third Economic Impact Payment amounts they received — or their online account — to prepare a correct tax return. Claiming incorrect tax credit amounts can not only delay IRS processing but can also lead to adjusted refund amounts.
• The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically because tax software does the calculations, flags common errors and reduces tax return errors by prompting taxpayers for missing information. The fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and use direct deposit.
• The IRS estimates 15 million taxpayers will request an extension of time to file and the easiest way to request an extension to file is using IRS Free File. In a matter of minutes, anyone can request an extension until October 17, using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay, however, and taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on this form and pay any amount due by the April 18 filing deadline to avoid penalties and interest.
