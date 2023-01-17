Editorial: Tips on how to avoid the flu

It’s yucky, painful and will make you feel downright miserable.
We’re talking about the flu, which has been sweeping through the nation — and our area — quickly and sooner than usual. Flu season usually goes from Oct. 1 to March 31. Many of our family, friends and co-workers have already been stricken with the flu.
To help cut down on the spread of the flu and uncomfortable stomach viruses, follow these recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/prevention.htm):
• Take everyday preventive actions that are recommended to reduce the spread of flu. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
• Cover coughs and sneezes. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.
• For flu, the CDC recommends that people stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine. Note that the stay-at-home guidance for COVID-19 may be different.
According to the CDC: “Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.”
