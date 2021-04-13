Editorial: Today is Election Day, a day of celebration!

This is one of those exciting days we get to experience in our country.
Election Day! A day of celebration!
This is the day you have the power to bring about change and help steer the direction of Whitfield County if you live in District 3. Eligible residents in this district can go to the polls today to help fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the county Board of Commissioners. As there are only five such commissioners, this is a key post for county government.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so you have plenty of time to get there.
The candidates are Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022. The election is nonpartisan, but candidates could list a party affiliation. Day and Thomas listed Republican.
Only residents of District 3 can vote in this special election runoff. You don't need to have voted in the March 16 special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year.
District 3 includes these precincts: 1A (Dalton City Hall), 2A (James Brown Center at Dalton State College), 3A (Dalton-Whitfield County Senior Center), Cohutta, Pleasant Grove, Tunnel Hill and the Varnell gym. Not everyone who votes in 1A, 2A, Tunnel Hill and Pleasant Grove is eligible to vote in this election. You can find out if you live in District 3 by looking at your voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. You can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
We say today should be a celebration because Election Day is a hallmark of this country, one of the many things that makes this country so great.
We would like to see more people treat it as such, and for Election Day to be one of the happiest days of the year instead or marked by such tension as it has been recently.
We also want to remind voters to take appropriate precautions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: wear a mask, ensure social distancing, wash your hands frequently. Look out for yourself and others.
And have fun!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.