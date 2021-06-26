Editorial: Today offers another opportunity to get vaccinated

Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan says officials here want Whitfield County "to be the highest-vaccinated county in Georgia" because vaccines have been essential in bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harlan has a personal interest in seeing that Whitfield County residents get vaccinated. Her grandfather, carpet pioneer and noted philanthropist Jack Bandy, passed away in March after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 93.
"Working on the buy-in" with those who are yet to be vaccinated "is the hardest part," Harlan said. "Part of" getting vaccinated, especially for those in younger age brackets, "is protecting other people and caring about other people."
"We're still (only able to offer) purely supportive care" for those with severe cases of COVID-19 -- "that should scare people enough to get vaccinated" -- so "this is all about prevention," Harlan said. "We all just want to be able to get back to normal."
We agree. That is why we encourage those who have yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of a vaccination clinic at Delray Farms Fresh Market at 2518 E. Walnut Ave. today from 2 to 5 p.m., where the city is providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That vaccine, which requires two shots a few weeks apart for maximum effectiveness, has been approved for ages 12 and older.
Both Pfizer's vaccine and Moderna's vaccine have proved effective against new variants of COVID-19, protecting the vaccinated from hospitalizations even if they do contract COVID-19, Harlan said. That "protects the masses and the healthcare system."
Those are very important objectives. Protect yourself, your loves ones, your friends, your coworkers and our cherished healthcare workers by getting vaccinated if you haven't already.
