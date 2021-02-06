Editorial: Today's literacy event at the community center is a great opportunity

Today a great opportunity exists in Dalton thanks to the generous efforts of a family who is honoring a loved one, with help from others in our city.
The eighth-consecutive Encouraging Literacy Through the Community event is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., and this year's edition features a drive-by book giveaway at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Children will receive packs of books based on their age.
The event honors Willisa H. Marsh, a Dalton educator who passed away in 2013. Marsh loved books but also loved promoting reading among children. Her brother Andrew said, ""She would always buy books, one for herself, and the rest to share with kids."
Born in Dalton, Willisa Marsh was an honor graduate of Dalton High School in 1996 and a graduate of Berry College in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She taught in the Whitfield County Schools system.
"We want to continue her legacy," Andrew Marsh said.
Assisting this year will be Susan Beck, who operates Beehive Bookshop in downtown Dalton, who is serving as the curator for the giveaway, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
Also assisting will be guest readers who will be virtual, Andrew Marsh said. Those virtual readings will be available this morning online at www.thewillisafoundation.com and www.facebook.com/andrew.marsh.5473.
This year's event will also be dedicated to the memory of Willisa and Andrew Marsh's father, Hubert, who died in August 2020 and, who, along with his wife, Minnie, instilled a love of reading in Willisa and Andrew.
"Our parents encouraged in us that love of reading," Andrew Marsh said. "We'd go to the library a lot, especially in the summer, and it was a great opportunity to help us grow and learn."
That opportunity exists today with the drive-by book giveaway, and we encourage parents and others to take advantage of it if they can.
"There are a lot of factors going against us with the (COVID-19) pandemic, but (my father's death and my sister's memory) give us extra motivation to push through," Andrew Marsh said. "We're going to stay safe, but we're going to give kids books and encourage that love of reading my sister cared so much about."
The event is occurring during Black History Month. The Daily Citizen-News and the Whitfield County NAACP have joined together for a Black History Month Fact of the Day that appears this month on page 2A of the newspaper. Today's offering features baseball great Hank Aaron, who recently passed away.
