Editorial: Today's the day -- vote!

Georgia's prolonged election season is almost over.
Today voters will decide two U.S. Senate seats and a member of Georgia's Public Service Commission, which regulates the state's utilities.
The two Senate runoffs are between incumbent Kelly Loeffler (a Republican) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (a Democrat) and David Perdue (a Republican) and Jon Ossoff (a Democrat).
Perdue was Georgia's most recent senator until his term ended on Sunday. Loeffler took office on Jan. 6, 2020, after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the post. The winner of the Loeffler/Warnock race will fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican who resigned from Congress in December 2019 due to health reasons. The unexpired term runs through 2022.
These two races could decide the balance of power in the Senate. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority, but if both Georgia Democrats win that would even the count at 50 senators for each party, giving Democrat Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, the potential deciding vote.
Voters will also select their next member of the Public Service Commission as incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.
Polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters must bring a photo ID.
We encourage you to get out and vote today. If you've already cast your ballot by absentee ballot or during the three weeks of early voting, we congratulate you.
