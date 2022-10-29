You might have heard there’s a fairly important election coming up. Early voting for the 2022 midterms is underway, with Election Day set for Nov. 8.
There’s much riding on the midterms, as all 435 U.S. House of Representative seats are up for grabs while 35 senators will be elected. The midterms will determine control — either Democratic or Republican — of the House and Senate.
Also, governors will be elected in 36 states and three territories.
Early voting in Georgia started Oct. 17 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. So this upcoming week is your last chance to skip the often long lines on Election Day and cast your vote early.
In Whitfield County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road.
Georgia has made voting early more convenient by offering early voting on two Saturdays, with that final opportunity being today. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse and the Murray County Recreation Department.
Locally there are no contested races. Murray County residents will vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell distilled spirits by the drink Monday through Saturday. They will also vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages by the drink on Sunday.
Statewide, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. That is a four-year term.
The race is a rematch of Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race in which Kemp defeated Abrams by 50.2% to 48.6%.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver. That is a six-year term.
For Georgia’s U.S. House of Representatives District 14, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is opposed by Democrat Marcus Flowers. That is a two-year term.
Voters will also decide on several proposed amendments to the state constitution, including one that would allow the pay of officials elected statewide to be suspended if they are indicted for a felony. Another proposed amendment would allow local governments and school boards to provide temporary tax relief to properties that are destroyed or severely damaged by a natural disaster in an area that nationally is declared a disaster area.
We encourage everyone who is registered to vote, and to take advantage of the convenience and flexibility that early voting provides.
