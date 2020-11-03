Editorial: Vote!

For the past several months, you've been bombarded with the same message -- vote!
Family and friends have encouraged you to exercise your civic duty. You've seen commercials touting the benefits of voting. Social media apps have (annoyingly) reminded you that Nov. 3 is Election Day. People urge you to cast your ballot, whether it's in person or through the mail.
Well, the time is finally here. Polls are open throughout the state from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Allow us to make one last plea for everyone who is eligible to vote. We'll be short and sweet.
Election Day is one of the most impactful days of the year.
Every time we vote -- whether it's in a one-off special election for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) or today when we chose the president of the United States -- we are sending a message about our core values. The ideas we hold dear to us are reflected in the people we choose to represent us.
Voting should be viewed as a sacred right, as citizens in many countries throughout the world aren't afforded such a free and open process. Don't take this right lightly.
Today's weather forecast is picture perfect, with sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. So you can't blame missing out on voting because of the weather.
Don't make excuses. Make your voice heard by voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.