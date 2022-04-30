Saturday marks the end of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Although the month devoted to raising awareness for child abuse closes, we must stay diligent in recognizing the warning signs of this societal scourge and do everything we can to prevent it.
This month, there were 1,386 pinwheels on the lawn of Dalton City Hall. Those colorful pinwheels belie an ugly fact: they represented the 1,386 reports of child abuse or neglect in Whitfield County in 2021. Keep in mind that the pinwheels represent reported cases of abuse. The unreported incidents drive the numbers even higher.
The Family Support Council hosted two public events this week to raise awareness for child abuse with Pinwheels for Prevention ceremonies at Dalton City Hall and the Murray County Courthouse.
“I believe it has been over 1,000 every year since we started more than a decade ago,” Mary Smith, child abuse prevention program manager with the Family Support Council, said at Thursday’s event in Dalton. “But we can change that. Everyone here has the ability to make an impact.”
Although the Family Support Council uses the pinwheel ceremonies to help do its part in bringing awareness that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, its efforts continue throughout the year. And it needs the community’s help to achieve its goals of reducing and eliminating child abuse.
Prevent Child Abuse America, the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect, offers these 10 ways you can help prevent child abuse:
• Be a nurturing parent. Children need to know that they are special, loved and capable of following their dreams.
• Help a friend, neighbor, or relative. Being a parent isn’t easy. Offer a helping hand take care of the children, so the parent(s) can rest or spend time together.
• Help yourself. When the big and little problems of your everyday life pile up to the point you feel overwhelmed and out of control— take time out. Don’t take it out on your kid.
• If your baby cries … It can be frustrating to hear your baby cry. Learn what to do if your baby won’t stop crying. Never shake a baby — shaking a child may result in severe injury or death.
• Get involved. Ask your community leaders, clergy, library and schools to develop services to meet the needs of healthy children and families.
• Help to develop parenting resources at your local library. Find out whether your local library has parenting resources, and if it does not, offer to help obtain some.
• Promote programs in school. Teaching children, parents and teachers prevention strategies can help to keep children safe.
• Monitor your child’s television, video and internet viewing/usage. Excessively watching violent films, TV programs and videos can harm young children.
• Volunteer at a local child abuse prevention program. For information about volunteer opportunities, call (800) CHILDREN or contact your local Prevent Child Abuse America chapter.
• Report suspected abuse or neglect. If you have reason to believe a child has been or may be harmed, call your local department of children and family services or your local police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.