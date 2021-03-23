Editorial: We congratulate the United Way, and urge you to get involved as the work continues

The United Way of Northwest Georgia held its annual meeting recently and rightfully called it a "celebration."
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for safety in all we do because of it, this celebration was held via Facebook Live.
And there was much to celebrate, including the news that the 2020 campaign raised more than $4.125 million that will benefit area residents in need. And these are not faceless individuals, but neighbors, acquaintances, friends, family members.
We always say this area is blessed because of the caring and compassionate nature of its people, and the United Way of Northwest Georgia's 2020 fundraising campaign certainly reinforces that. To raise more than $4 million in the midst of a pandemic that has had a tremendous negative economic impact on many individuals and businesses in our area is quite simply amazing, and we are blessed once again by the generosity of so many in our community.
"The impact United Way had in 2020 was because of you and your generosity," the organization said in announcing the fundraising total. "Campaign Co-Chairs Chuck and Jody McClurg along with President Amanda Burt thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year."
The reason for all this fundraising?
To improve lives, as the United Way of Northwest Georgia states in its mission.
"We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life -- education, basic needs and health," said Joe Young, United Way board chair. "Over 57,000 lives were touched by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties in 2020."
"As we look ahead to another season filled with unknowns, please know this -- you can count on United Way," Young said. "United Way of Northwest Georgia and their community partners stand ready to serve our friends and neighbors."
That is a comforting thought as the pandemic continues on and we try to return to some sense of normalcy thanks to the vaccines that are now available and the actions of those who continue to do the right things with respect to COVID-19: wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and practicing good hygiene.
The work continues in both fighting COVID-19 and for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. You can visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to "give, advocate and volunteer," and to view the United Way of Northwest Georgia's annual report.
