Editorial: When it comes to electing Georgia's secretary of state, leave it up to the people -- not the politicians

A power grab. Cronyism. An affront to democracy.
These are just a few words and phrases that come to mind when describing Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston's idea to take away the power to elect our secretary of state from the people and give it to our state legislators.
For decades, Georgia voters have chosen the person who oversees elections, corporations, professional licensing and other matters. For decades, that system has worked well. That is until President Donald Trump lost Georgia, and the 2020 presidential election, to President-elect Joe Biden.
In the days after the Nov. 3 general election, Republicans across the country -- with President Trump as one of the most vocal critics -- lashed out against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, for his handling of the election. Many people alleged there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia -- which has been unfounded. Various courts have rejected lawsuits attempting to throw out votes or overturn the final general election vote tally.
Sensing heat from Republicans, Ralston last week floated the idea of letting the state's senators and representatives hand-pick our secretary of state.
"I'm dead serious about this and so we can consider next session a constitutional amendment that would provide for the election of the secretary of state of Georgia by the General Assembly and not in the fashion that it has been done for a long period of time," the Ellijay Republican said. "I think it's the only way to right this ship. I don't do this lightly, I don't do this disrespectfully to the incumbent who I have high personal regard for, but I do it because we have a job to do."
What exactly is wrong with our ship?
Of course, Ralston offered no concrete evidence of widespread voter malfeasance, nor did he cite a definitive list of proven problems with how Raffensperger and his office handled the Nov. 3 election and ensuing recounts.
Ralston gave no firm reasons why voters shouldn't elect the secretary of state. He claimed that Georgians are frustrated and "feel like they're being excluded" by the current secretary of state's office. How many people have voiced that concern? He didn't say.
If voters "feel like they're being excluded" by Raffensperger's office, they have recourse. They can vote him out of office. Ah, the power of the people!
A constitutional amendment must receive two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate before it can be placed on the ballot for voters. This should never even get to the voters' ballots.
We sincerely hope our local elected officials -- State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun; State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton; State Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper; State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton; and State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth -- buck the Republican Party line and vote against such a constitutional amendment, if it even comes up for a vote.
Before then, they should speak out against this ploy to take away our voice and call it what is it.
