While driving the roads and highways of Georgia, you’re bound to come across a work zone as crews pave roads, repair bridges or inspect overpasses. You’ll see plenty of bright orange signs warning you of the work zone ahead and other signs instructing you on the reduced speed limit or other important information.
The word “work” is paramount to remember, as there are people working there to provide the safest, smoothest ride for you.
April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week with the theme of “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.” The Georgia DOT manages the tenth largest transportation network in the U.S. with the safety and mobility of its citizens as top priorities.
“An unfortunate consequence of this civic responsibility is that the construction and maintenance workers charged with maintaining Georgia’s state and federal highways are often confronted with life-threatening dangers and frightening near-misses at work zones,” according to the state DOT.
“There were 63 fatalities in Georgia’s work zones in 2021, a continued upward trend compared to the 51 deaths in 2020 and the 37 deaths in 2019,” said Russell R. McMurry, Georgia DOT commissioner. “This rise in fatalities is unacceptable and must be reversed. We must do more to eliminate work zone fatalities and it starts with educating everyone about the dangers that exist at work zones.”
Since 1973, when record-keeping began, more than 60 Georgia DOT employees and contractors have died in work-zone related incidents.
In 2021, there were:
• 12,300 work-zone related crashes in Georgia resulting in 4,027 injuries, and 63 fatalities.
• 54% of those work zone crashes were roadway departure and rear-end crashes.
• 17 fatalities involved commercial motor vehicles.
• Seven were pedestrian fatalities.
Georgia DOT offered these tips for work zones:
• Obey the rules of work zones: 1. Pay attention. 2. Slow down (even in lighter than normal traffic). 3. Watch for workers.
• Expect the unexpected. Things may change quickly. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be closed, narrowed or shifted, and people may work on or near the road.
• Slow down. Don’t tailgate. Speed is a factor in many crashes. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and move over a lane to provide additional space for the construction workers and their equipment.
• Obey road crew flaggers and pay attention to signs. Failure to obey speed limit signs or a flagger’s traffic control directions can result in hefty fines and/or imprisonment imposed by law enforcement.
• Stay alert and minimize distractions. Pay full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cellphones and other electronic devices while driving. Remember, Georgia is a hands-free state for mobile devices while driving.
• Keep up with traffic flow. Do not slow down to gawk at road work.
• Know before you go. Expect delays, leave early and schedule enough time to drive safely. For 24/7 real-time traffic information, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before you get into the car. Follow Georgia DOT on Twitter for additional updates.
• Be patient, stay calm. Crews are working to improve the road and to make your future drive better.
• Wear your seatbelt. It is your best defense in a crash. And make sure your passengers are buckled up, even in the back seat of the vehicle.
