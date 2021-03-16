Editorial: Whitfield and Murray residents, get out and vote today

Voters in Whitfield and Murray counties head to the polls today to make decisions that will impact the future in many ways: who makes the big decisions, economic development and school funding.
In Whitfield County, some residents can vote in a special election, while Murray County voters also have a special election to participate in. Polls in both counties are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Whitfield County, the special election consists of a five-person race to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners. The winner will finish Crossen's term, which runs through the end of 2022.
The ballot also has a measure on whether to grant commissioners redevelopment powers, which would allow them to create tax allocation districts (TADs).
All eligible Dalton and Whitfield County voters can vote in the redevelopment powers special election. However, only those voters who live in Whitfield County's District 3 (which encompasses most of the northern section of the county) can vote in the commissioner's race.
The five candidates for the commission seat are:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive in Calhoun.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad "Bubba" Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
Murray County Schools is asking voters to approve a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), which would raise a maximum of $25.5 million. A SPLOST or an ESPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work such as renovating current schools and building new ones.
The school system has used ESPLOST funds to make numerous improvements over the years, particularly renovating and building new schools. The new ESPLOST, if approved, would begin as soon as the current one lapses in the summer of 2022, so there would be no gap in collections.
All eligible Murray County voters can vote in the ESPLOST special election.
We encourage all voters to hit the polls today -- and to do it safely.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Although masks and face coverings are not required in any county-owned buildings or precincts, it's a good idea to wear one when going to vote. Also adhere to other U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to reduce your chance of being infected with the virus by social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
Now, get out and vote!
