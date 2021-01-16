Editorial: Whitfield commissioners take enormous step back by rescinding mask requirement in county buildings

As COVID-19 spread through Whitfield County, members of the board of commissioners took some eight months to pass a resolution merely recommending people wear masks to help slow the virus. During that meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, commissioners also passed a requirement that anyone in a county-owned building must wear a face covering or mask.
It was a small step forward, but an extremely important step to help residents in a county who are being severely impacted by the virus. But after just 28 days, commissioners took an enormous step backward by voting Monday night to rescind the mask requirement in county buildings.
During those 28 days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County soared.
On Dec. 14, 2020 -- the day commissioners passed the mask requirement -- Whitfield County had 9,123 confirmed, cumulative COVID-19 cases with 98 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
On Monday -- the day commissioners rescinded the mask requirement -- Whitfield County had 11,998 confirmed, cumulative COVID-19 cases with 132 deaths attributed to the virus.
That's almost a 32% increase in COVID-19 cases over 28 days,
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists wearing a mask as one of its "three important ways to slow the spread" of COVID-19, along with staying at least 6 feet from people who don't live with you and avoiding crowds. Medical experts from the local level (Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim health director of the North Georgia Health District based in Dalton) to the state level (Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health) to the national level (Dr. Anthony Fauci, a lead member of President Trump's administration White House Coronavirus Task Force) have implored the public to wear masks.
So why did commissioners rescind the mask requirement so quickly?
Some commissioners harped on personal responsibility, appealing to people to do the right thing. If those commissioners adhere so strictly to the ideal of personal responsibility, why have speed limits? Why have zoning ordinances? Why have environmental regulations?
Why? Because many people don't do the right thing.
Commissioners contend a mask requirement in county buildings is "unenforceable" -- although plenty of rules and laws for those who enter a county building are routinely enforced. No weapons are allowed by the public inside the Whitfield County Courthouse. To enter, you must pass through a metal detector and pass by several deputies. You can keep guns and knives out of the courthouse, but you can't ensure people in the building wear a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth?
Commissioner Greg Jones voted in favor of the mask requirement in December. Asked why he had changed his mind so soon after the vote, Jones said he had "seen a little more data that masks don't help." So far, we haven't seen his data. We'd like to. We're certain our local doctors, nurses and other medical experts would like to as well.
Commissioner Barry Robbins also voted for the mask requirement last month.
"A vaccine has been introduced," he said when asked about his change of heart. "Things seem to be going well. I think we are doing the right thing."
Actually, things aren't going well.
Whitfield County's rate of 11,899 cases per 100,000 residents ranks second among Georgia's 159 counties behind Chattahoochee.
Whitfield County has the 14th-most COVID-19 deaths among all Georgia counties.
Over the past two weeks, Whitfield County has added 1,475 new COVID-19 cases.
The vaccine rollout locally has run into problems. This week the North Georgia Health District's website crashed and the phone lines were jammed with some 38,000 calls per hour by people trying to make vaccine appointments. The city of Dalton and Whitfield County came together to set up two drive-through vaccination clinics next week at the Dalton Convention Center that will offer over a thousand vaccine doses. The 600 spots for Monday's clinic were claimed in only two-and-a-half hours. Another clinic is set for Wednesday.
Statewide, Georgia continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot. Nationally, we are setting daily records for new COVID-19 infections and deaths.
We are dismayed that the mask requirement was added to the agenda at the meeting Monday instead of being placed on the agenda and advertised days in advance. That way, more people would have had the chance to voice their opinion and attend the meeting to discuss the subject. Some attendees at Monday night's meeting came prepared to talk about doing away with the mask requirement, although it was not on the original agenda.
The mask requirement aimed to help keep residents of Whitfield County and employees of Whitfield County government safer. Rescinding the mask requirement in county buildings was the wrong move at the wrong time.
