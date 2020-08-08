Editorial: With focus on the Nov. 3 presidential election, don't forget to vote Tuesday in the Republican Congressional primary runoff

Much of the political spotlight is on the Nov. 3 General Election, and rightfully so.
On that day, the future of the United States and the world will be forever shaped as we choose who will be the 46th president of the United States of America. Republican nominee President Donald Trump will face the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a former U.S. vice president.
A multitude of issues are being raised, from the cognitive health of Biden to Trump's penchant for tweeting off the top of his mind to the merits of voting by mail. While the Nov. 3 election will have an enormous impact, there's another opportunity to vote on Tuesday that hits closer to home.
Polls in Murray and Whitfield counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as the Republican primary runoff for the 14th Congressional District seat, which includes 12 full or partial counties including our two counties, takes place.
The two Republican candidates vying for retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Graves' (Ranger) District 14 seat are Rome neurosurgeon John Cowan and construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene.
They were the two candidates out of nine left standing after the Presidential Preference Primary and General Primary on June 9. On that day, Greene led the field with 40.34% (43,892 votes) of the vote to Cowan's 21.01% (22,862 votes). Since neither candidate garnered the 50% plus one threshold, the runoff was needed.
In Whitfield County, Greene had 45.6% (5,454 votes) to Cowan's 21.1% (2,528). Greene also won Murray County with 55.62% (3,862 votes) to Cowan's 16.81% (1,167).
The winner on Tuesday faces Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in on Nov. 3.
We strongly encourage all area residents who are eligible to vote to do just that on Tuesday. To those who took advantage of early voting, our hats are off to you.
Much of politics is local. While a U.S. representative is not as impactful to our daily lives as a U.S. president, they can nonetheless be extremely helpful as we navigate a problem with Social Security, try to retrieve military medals for a family member or seek a service academy nomination for a child.
Before heading to the polls, remember to take health precautions as our lives are dominated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Be sure to wear a mask or face covering, bring hand sanitizer, wear gloves and maintain as much social distance as possible at your voting precinct. If you have to stand in line, please leave at least 6 feet of distance between you and your fellow voters and poll workers. Remember to be cordial to everyone at the precinct.
And on Tuesday, be safe and let your voice be heard
