Editorial: With positive news regarding vaccinations, let's keep masking up

This week, Whitfield County and Georgia received encouraging news about the number of COVID-19 vaccinations given.
On Monday, we learned that more than 20,000 vaccine doses had been given in Whitfield County, according to Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, which covers six counties, including Whitfield and Murray. She pointed to the success of several drive-thru vaccine clinics at the Dalton Convention Center, which have been hosted jointly by the county, the city of Dalton and the health district, for helping get the vaccine into the arms of residents.
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, reported that 1,408,232 total doses had been given, adding that 76.71% of the total doses shipped had been administered. Of those, 1,010,521 Georgians had received at least one vaccine dose while 348,561 Georgians have completed the full series of doses. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses.
This week, President Joe Biden announced plans to purchase 200 million vaccine doses, giving us hope that many will be fully vaccinated by the fall.
While this is all positive news, we shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of security. We need to continue to social distance, wash our hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and wear masks.
Here are tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks:
Masks should:
• Completely cover the nose and mouth.
• Fit snugly against the sides of the face and not have any gaps.
• Be handled only by the ear loops, cords or head straps (not by the surface of the mask).
Masks should be worn:
• Any time you are in a public setting.
• Any time you are traveling on a plane, bus, train or other form of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
• When you are around people who do not live with you, including inside your home or inside someone else’s home.
• Inside your home if someone you live with is sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.
Masks should not be worn:
• By a child under 2 years of age.
• By someone who cannot wear a mask safely, such as someone who has a disability or an underlying medical condition that precludes wearing a mask.
• In a situation when wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty as determined by the workplace risk assessment.
