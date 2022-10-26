The coughing, runny noses, sore throats, fevers and body aches have started earlier this flu season.
“Flu activity is already widespread in Georgia, earlier than we’ve seen in recent years,” according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. State and local health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine, not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Health departments across North Georgia over the past weeks have held drive-through flu shot clinics delivering vaccines to 1,120 people, including 402 in Whitfield County and 157 in Murray County.
The state Department of Public Health offered these tips to help prevent the flu:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
For more information about flu and how to prevent it, log on to dph.ga.gov/flu. You can monitor Georgia weekly influenza reports at https://dph.georgia.gov/flu-activity-georgia. The reports are updated on Fridays. To contact a county health department in the North Georgia Health District to ask about flu vaccine and other services, or to find the nearest health department location, log onto www.nghd.org.
If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, please consider doing it soon. Let’s limit the spread of the flu as much as possible.
