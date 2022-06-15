97, 96, 98, 92, 90, 97, 99, 98.
Those are the forecasted high temperatures for the area through next Wednesday. After a relatively mild start to the unofficial beginning of summer, we have entered the dog days of the season. A sweltering heat wave is gripping most of the nation, sending temperatures soaring into the upper-90s and 100s.
“More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas,” The Associated Press reported. “The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday (today).”
With dangerously high temperatures, it’s imperative that we take care of ourselves, others, pets, etc. Heat stroke and even death are real risks.
The American Red Cross offers these tips to deal with extreme heat. More information can be found at redcross.org.
• Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat-related illness. An average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily.
• Stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
• Cover windows with drapes or shades.
• Weather-strip doors and windows.
• Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.
• Add insulation to keep the heat out.
• Use a powered attic ventilator or attic fan to regulate the heat level of your attic by clearing hot air.
• Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.
• Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent or reduce heat-related illness. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, identify a place where you can spend the warmest part of the day during an extreme heat event.
• Contact a nearby neighbor, friend or relative who has air conditioning.
• Check to see if shopping malls or public libraries are open.
• Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.
• Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
• Don’t use an electric fan when the indoor air temperature is over 95 degrees. Using a fan can be more harmful than helpful when indoor air temperatures are hotter than your body temperature. Fan use may cause your body to gain heat instead of losing it. Focus on staying hydrated, taking a cool shower or bath to cool your body, shutting out the sun and heat with curtains, and moving to an air conditioned place to cool off.
• Use your stove and oven less.
• Schedule outdoor work and other activities carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.