Editorial: Young Gamechangers has the opportunity to bring exciting change to Dalton

You may have missed the announcement with all of the news this month -- a longtime Dalton business closing its doors, the start of school, high school football kicking off, the resurgence of COVID-19 in our community, etc.
On Aug. 9, the city of Dalton in partnership with GeorgiaForward's Young Gamechangers program announced that our community will host "a panel of 50 of Georgia's brightest young minds to help guide" our growth.
According to the press release: "Young Gamechangers brings together professionals ages 24-40 to help solve the persistent challenges of one Georgia community each year. Each class does extensive research and works to generate big idea recommendations based on their host community's specific needs. They present their recommendations, along with a comprehensive report, at the end of their project. The Dalton host committee will determine what issues the panel will study and present the group with a set of four "challenge questions" to develop answers for."
A third of the 50-person panel working on the project will be made up of people who live in the Dalton area. The program is open to civic-minded 24-40-year-olds from any professional background. People from any professional sector will be considered.
"Number one, obviously we're excited about the recognition around the state that we're hosting this project," said Mayor David Pennington. "And obviously it's going to be interesting to see what other young professionals coming into our community think about what we're doing in Dalton. We hope to get some new ideas as far as marketing our community."
Applications for the Dalton Project are open until Sept. 15. The 50 panelists will be selected and contacted on Nov. 1 and begin their work in January. The study will take place during six months with the presentation of findings set for next August. Applications can be downloaded at the Georgia Municipal Association website. This link is posted on the city of Dalton's website at daltonga.gov.
We share the enthusiasm of Mayor Pennington and are excited to see this program get off the ground. It will be interesting and invigorating to see what ideas this panel comes up with for our community. If you fit the criteria, we would also encourage you to apply.
Let's keep Dalton moving forward.
