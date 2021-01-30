The Brunswick News on new measures aiming to combat human trafficking in Georgia
Members of Glynn County's delegation to the Georgia General Assembly who believe in safety for all citizens will get solidly behind legislation that takes direct aim at human trafficking. This is a despicable crime all lawmakers ought to support.
Gov. Brian Kemp is taking a lead on this. He's at the vanguard of measures that will strengthen state efforts to combat the abduction and selling of human beings and help those rescued re-enter a normal life, as much as that is even possible.
On behalf of victims, Gov. Kemp is championing new laws that will enable them to seek monetary damages from their kidnappers. This will do nothing to remove their pain and suffering at the hands of abductors and tormenters, but a successful suit could prove helpful in eventually easing their way back into a normal routine. The other bill designed on behalf of victims makes it easier for them to change their identities. If the legislation passes, they no longer would be required to file a public notice of an intent to change their name. They would be able to simply petition a judge for approval of a new identity.
Last but not least, Gov. Kemp is asking for a law that would require people earning or renewing a commercial driver's license to familiarize themselves with trafficking in this country. It would make it mandatory for them to take an anti-trafficking course.
It's a continuation of the war Gov. Kemp and his wife Marty began waging when he took office two years ago. It compliments their other initiatives, including the creation of a shelter for young trafficking victims and the establishment of a unit within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate these crimes. They also can be credited with starting a statewide hotline to report crimes at (866) ENDHTGA (End Human Trafficking in Georgia).
It goes without saying that the GBI and local law enforcement need the eyes, ears and cooperation of citizens to effectively battle human trafficking. Report suspicious activity immediately. Help rid the state, the nation and the world of these vermin and save children and adults from a cruel life in the process. Gov. Kemp and his wife are to be applauded for finding and supporting weapons in the state's arsenal to fight human trafficking. But they need the help of the General Assembly. That should not be an issue considering trafficking is a crime against all humanity.
Georgia ranks among the top 10 states in the number of human trafficking cases, behind Nevada, Mississippi and Florida, with 417 incidents in 2019 alone, or 3.89 persons per 1,000. That's 417 too many.
The Valdosta Daily Times on President Joe Biden's inauguration
President Joe Biden struck the right tone.
Republican leadership in the House and Senate did the right thing.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began Inauguration Day by attending church with the Biden family as they observed Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
Biden called for unity.
Republican leaders welcomed his words.
Inauguration Day was not about policy and position.
It was about playing the right chords, demonstrating the grace of leadership and peacefully transferring power in the quintessential celebration of democracy.
Biden was humble and gracious in his words of reconciliation. There was no gloating over victory, no name calling and no lines drawn in the political sand.
Hear his words: "I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans. Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war."
Our nation needs Republicans.
Our nation needs Democrats.
Our nation needs Republicans and Democrats working together to battle and defeat a global pandemic, to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, to seek social justice, to reform immigration, to rein in the national debt and to heal the great divide.
Some among us will continue to choose hate.
Some will not give healing a chance.
In Biden's words, "America is better than this."
But that remains to be seen.
Are we better?
Can you be better?
Joe Biden is now the 46th president of the United States.
Kamala Harris is the first female vice president and the first Black vice president in our history.
Will we let them work together to find common ground, to build consensus and unite us?
Can we turn down the temperature of our rhetoric, listen to one another and "see each other again"?
The days ahead will be no easy task for Biden, Harris and the nation.
Biden asked questions we must each ask ourselves: 1. Can we see each other as neighbors rather than adversaries? 2. Can we treat each other with dignity and respect?
The days, weeks and months ahead will show whether actions will match words in Washington, D.C.
We may not be able to control what happens in the nation's capital now, but we each can can control our own words and actions.
