Other views: Opinions from around Georgia

The Brunswick News on infrastructure improvements in Glynn County
If city and county commissioners really want to impress voters, they would make infrastructure improvements the sole priority for all revenue generated by a proposed new 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Few could argue rationally against it.
Roads are in disrepair, and in the city, one almost needs psychic power to know where the dividing line is between opposite traffic flow, especially at night and even more so in heavy rain. Most city streets haven't been restriped in years.
Those depending on pedal power for transportation are still having to ride on the far side of the highway on the mainland on major thoroughfares, including U.S. 17 and U.S. 341. And the fatalities keep piling up. The new sidewalk on Chapel Crossing Road looks nice but serves hardly anyone who calls Glynn County home.
People without cars or the means to hire a someone to take them to and from work each day or to college or to medical appointments have little choice but to depend on a bicycle or their own two legs to get around. That means putting their safety -- or worse, life -- on the line.
Then there's water and sewer, services still not available to a vast number of residents and businesses in the Golden Isles. In the 1980s, a county health board urged elected officials to do everything they could to rid the community of septic tanks after labeling it a major environmental issue. Consider the growing number of septic tank services as a good indicator of the number and imposition of septic tanks.
Fire poses an even greater threat to the safety of residents and firefighters when it strikes structures beyond the reach of existing water lines. Firefighters must depend on water tank trucks for resupply. Hopefully the response is always enough to protect life and property without the need for refills.
Like street repairs and fresh road paint, extending water and sewer services to unserved areas will cost money, lots of it. The 1% SPLOST could generate what is needed.
It could, as advocates of the penny tax in this tourism community are fond of pointing out, raise the necessary dollars without thumping a heavy financial strain on the backs of local residents. Bringing the community into the 21st century -- need over want. What a novel idea.
The Valdosta Daily Times on social media companies suspending user's accounts and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's temporary suspension from Twitter
Government cannot restrict free speech.
The First Amendment guarantees "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
In just 45 words the founders guaranteed our five basic freedoms, not the least among them the freedom of speech.
Government may not use its strong arm to silence its critics -- not in the United States of America.
The First Amendment protects the people of the United States from the government itself. It is the very beginning of our Bill of Rights and that promise sets us apart from authoritarian regimes.
The First Amendment holds government in check.
The First Amendment does not restrict or regulate businesses or individual rights. It protects our liberty, it does not take away the freedoms of businesses or people.
If a business, organization or non-government agency does not want to be a platform for speech it deems inappropriate, that is in no way an abridgment of First Amendment rights.
If Twitter or Facebook suspends a user's account for whatever reason, it is well within their rights to do so. These are private businesses that can make decisions about how their respective platforms will be used.
If they chose not to use their platforms to help spread misinformation not only is that not a violation of the First Amendment, it is the responsible thing to do.
On Jan. 17, Twitter temporarily suspended the Twitter account of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene, and for good reason.
Greene, who has spewed debunked QAnon conspiracy theories and has been tweeting untrue allegations about the Georgia election, has not been silenced, and no one has abridged her First Amendment rights.
She can shout her conspiracy theories from the rooftop but that does not mean Twitter -- a business -- has to hand her a megaphone.
The Union-Recorder (Milledgeville) on fire safety
We've all seen and read stories of house fires resulting in total losses for homeowners, particularly this time of year.
As the temperatures drop, winter weather presents unique risks. Residents often use space heaters and fireplaces, which commonly lead to an increase in reported fires this time of year. Here are a few tips from the Georgia Insurance Commission to keep in mind and keep our homes safe:
• Keep flammable materials like bedsheets and blankets 3 feet away from any heat source.
• Extinguish any fire in your fireplace and turn off any space heaters when you leave the area or go to bed.
• Ensure your heater is tested by a recognized testing laboratory, and have your chimney inspected by a professional each year.
• Plug portable heaters directly into outlets without any other item on the same circuit.
• Put fireplace ashes in a metal container with a lid and place the container 10-plus feet from your home.
• Keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace and close the doors to your wood stove.
• Do all you can to make sure "on" switches for fireplaces are kept out of a child's reach.
Visit the office of the commission of insurance and safety fire website for more helpful tips to ensure warmth and safety in your home.
These tips can save lives, prevent property damage, and ensure fire safety during the winter months.
