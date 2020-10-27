Sen. Perdue preaches civility but doesn't always practice it

In a press release on his U.S. Senate website from Oct. 3, 2018, Georgia Republican David Perdue talks about the importance of "civility in our country."
"My Democrat colleagues talk all the time about working in a bipartisan way. Yet when you get in the heat of the battle, nothing could be further from the truth," he said.
The dictionary defines civility as "formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech." It is something to truly aspire to. We wish Perdue would live up to the important standard he outlined on his website back in 2018.
Because this year, an election year for both Perdue and the presidential candidate he supports, Republican President Donald Trump, Perdue chose to go away from civility and make fun of the first name of the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, in an appearance before President Trump's appearance on Oct. 16 in Macon. And what's worse, his representatives then lied about it in statements to the media.
"Sen. Perdue simply mispronounced Sen. Harris' name, and he didn't mean anything by it," the statements said.
This is not believable to any objective person who has watched a video of Perdue's remarks. Perdue pronounces Harris' first name several different ways, including "Kamala-mala-mala," and then says "I don't know. Whatever!" as many in the crowd cheer.
Whatever, indeed.
Perdue has served in the U.S. Senate with Harris for almost four years. They are both members of the Senate Budget Committee. Surely by now he knows how to pronounce both of her names. So there is no excuse for Perdue mispronouncing her first name in an apparent attempt to mock her in front of a crowd of Trump supporters.
We agree with Perdue's call for civility in our country. It is a great point. In the political arena, Democrats, Republicans, independents and others need to act respectfully and courteously toward members of the other party or those with other political views.
We do not agree with Perdue's choice to go away from civility for political purposes, to try to score some cheap points at the expense of a colleague from the Senate.
Perdue should apologize to Harris and the public for his lapse in judgment, and vow to live up to the proper standard of civility that he has acknowledged going forward.
