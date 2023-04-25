Dalton is experiencing a growing job market and shrinking labor force. And there are longstanding community members, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients like me, who could expand our contributions to the state if our lawmakers protect our economy and increase educational opportunities.
I thank state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, for working hard to meet the needs of Georgians and addressing these challenges through legislation like the bipartisan Workforce Development Act (House Bill 131) this session. While this legislation stalled in committee, it would have helped prepare our state and region for current and future workforce and economic challenges by expanding access to opportunity higher education rates to Georgia colleges and universities for many of Georgia’s 20,000 DACA program recipients.
This would have made a significant difference for me. I have spent over a decade working full time while attending school. I own a car and home, and pay taxes. I’m just a few classes away from graduating, but it’s been a long, expensive journey.
Further, Georgia is one of only six states that bar immigrants from receiving in-state tuition benefits, even if they have lived here for 10 years or more. These restrictions encourage DACA recipients to move out of state, only exacerbating our workforce shortage.
Thank you, Rep. Carpenter, for supporting Georgia’s workforce and ensuring all Peach State residents have access to higher education during this session. I urge our state representatives to continue moving forward next session with legislation like the Workforce Development Act.
Christian Olvera
Dalton
