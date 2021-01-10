DACA youth are contributing to nation and Georgia

A court ruling ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program back to its original 2012 form. For more than three years, thousands of eligible young immigrants have anxiously waited to apply for deportation protection and work authorizations in the country they call home. With this ruling, DACA candidates can once again apply and anyone who received a one-year renewal of their DACA status has automatic extension to two-year protections.
Here in Georgia, over 24,100 young people have been able to pass background checks and work legally, with an estimated 5,600 of those working essential roles, which contributes to our state’s economy and well-being. Thanks in part to this court decision and the potential hope for new pro-immigration policies in the coming years, Georgia schools and workforce can continue reaping the benefits of diversity and innovation that is brought to us through immigration.
The results of this order are immediate, so every young immigrant who is eligible for protections under the DACA program should stay updated on next steps and consult an attorney about applying today as further litigation on the program’s future continue.
It is imperative that the new Congress and the incoming Biden administration work to create permanent solutions to restore civility and hope into our nation’s immigration system.
Bernie Olvera
Dalton
