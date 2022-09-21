U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s $183,540 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan was forgiven along with Herschel Walker’s $182,800. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, got $154,950 for his shop selling guns that may risk your child’s life and waste money, forcing taxpayers to fortify schools. Republicans claim the working class will pay for lazy college students, but employers gave workers only 25% of PPP money, and the top 5% of taxpayers, Trump’s tax cut recipients, evade $307 billion in unpaid taxes every year.
Student loan forgiveness is the issue, but for-profit institutions play into this issue in a major way. Studies reveal for-profit colleges enroll 10% of all students but accounted for half of student loan defaults.
Who are they? At one point, a for-profit spent almost $400,000 a day on advertising, mostly on daytime television, at bus stops and subway stations, targeting low-income neighborhoods. Seventy-one percent of students enrolled at for-profits obtained federal loans, ultimately inflating tuition, as opposed to 49% in four-year colleges.
Students attending for-profits had an average 26% graduation rate in six years or less, while many for-profit students earned less income than the average high school graduate in individual states 10 years after initial enrollment. Median tuition, fees, room and board (2019-20) at for-profit colleges cost $26,394 while public colleges cost $20,992.
Obama’s administration was slow, but eventually cracked down on for-profit institutions. But Trump-appointed Betsy DeVos was secretary of education (2017-21). DeVos had no direct ownership, but had money in firms that were invested in for-profits. Her staff contained many with for-profit backgrounds.
DeVos had investments in companies that hounded students to pay their federal loans. She dropped requirements for risky for-profit colleges to provide funds in case the schools closed, ultimately costing taxpayers billions, with many closing in 2016-20.
DeVos disbanded a special team investigating for-profit college abuses and eliminated the “gainful employment” rule. The University of Phoenix paid $191 million and DeVry University paid $100 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges (not DeVos’) they had lied about its graduates’ job opportunities. Trump University paid $25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by students.
About 48 million Americans have college debt affecting the birthrate, retirement and rate of poverty. Georgians tried to better themselves, but nationally have the third-highest student loan debt.
Bankruptcy is forbidden. DeVos’s policies harmed for-profit students and taxpayers. Greene’s forgiven PPP and the $307 billion could pay for several student loans. I have none.
David Bean
Chatsworth
