Letter: 100 days out: The countdown begins

This is the final countdown. Sunday, July 26, marked just 100 short days until Election Day 2020. For Joe Biden’s confused and anemic campaign, 100 days is the beginning of a desperate lurch to the finish line. For the president, it’s a different story.
The 100 day countdown is a mile marker on a path to victory that began back in 2016. In his first term alone, President Trump has led on wide a range of issues from confronting the opioid epidemic to securing our border. He passed historic tax cuts, reformed the Department of Veterans Affairs and appointed hundreds of conservative judges.
Moreover, President Trump built the greatest economy this country has ever seen with the lowest unemployment rate in American history. He will do it again once we have come out on the other side of the coronavirus crisis, having added back 7 million jobs in May and June.
Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot back a dangerous agenda that is chock full of policies that will make our families and communities less safe. As shootings skyrocket and violence rules the streets of Atlanta, can Georgians really afford to embrace an enfeebled politician captive to the fringe of a party now demanding that the police be defunded? The most vulnerable among us suffer the most when our heroic first responders are demoralized and defunded.
In the next 100 days, as the contrasts become even more clear, Georgians and Americans will come down on the side of a president who will keep America great, strong, proud, prosperous and safe.
David Shafer
Chairman of the Georgia GOP
