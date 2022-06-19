Once again, we hung our heads as a nation and wept as unimaginable evil took innocent lives. We wept for Robb Elementary just as we wept for Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland. We wept for the Buffalo market and the Waukesha Christmas parade and other senseless deaths. Such heinous acts demand that we assign blame. Guns? Are they the villains? The questions here should not be “what and how?” but “who and why?”
The young man who planned to murder Associate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh gave the most honest and direct answer I’ve heard. He felt that murdering an associate justice would give meaning and purpose to his life. What we have is a broken culture that offers little hope.
Modern parents grabbed onto the electronic lifestyle with their iPhones, laptops, Kindles and iPads and left the children with their own devices to decide which beliefs might give order to their lives. Adults decided that children should choose their gender regardless of settled science that decrees two biological sexes.
We are living with a young generation that has known from birth that “the world is all about me.” Every time someone disagrees with your royal self, it becomes a personal affront that requires retaliation. You can get someone fired just for not using your chosen pronoun. Differing opinions are not allowed.
To my older generation, a gay couple couldn’t reasonably expect to birth children. That changed when wealthy husband/husband couples could rent a womb for nine months and claim the child. A wife/wife couple could buy sperm from a sperm bank and birth a baby. Even young children are told that abortion is an acceptable and admirable way to end a life. What happened to respect for the sanctity of life and the creation of it?
Gone are the days when Christian moral teachings were known, understood and accepted. God and Christianity are now considered dirty words for teaching such hateful concepts as right and wrong. Christian parents feel overwhelmed. Evil has been accepted as a normal part of living. People assume that mass murders will continue, and the major focus is how to lessen the chances and how to best provide protection.
When the nation weeps, it is God and his church that have so much to offer. Like now.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
