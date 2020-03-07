Letter: A letter to Shawn Giles

Over the past several months, some extraordinary things have happened to what most us would call an ordinary guy.
In early December 2019, Whitfield County Deputy Shawn Giles was named "Best Cop Fighter" as well as overall winner for his weight group at the "Guns & Hoses" competition in Chattanooga.
Then about two weeks later, he was "in the right place at the right time" (his words) that cold, rainy day he rescued eight people single-handedly from a bad wreck below Atlanta. Let's thank God that no one died in the accident.
In January, he came before the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to receive the employee of the month award for November 2019.
On Jan. 26, Shawn was told he had been chosen as officer of the year for Whitfield County. He was honored for this on Feb. 25 by the Dalton Rotary Club.
A couple of weeks ago, the wreck story and the "Guns & Hoses" story were headline news, and there were several positive comments in the Daily Citizen-News Forum and on the Chattanooga evening news.
A stranger to Shawn told the paper how proud he was of Shawn and felt his family would also be proud.
Well, I am family (Shawn's aunt). We are here and we couldn't be more proud of this wonderful nephew of ours. Unfortunately, Shawn's parents are both passed. He lost them at a much younger age than most of us do.
Words cannot express how proud my sister Gloria would be of her only son if she were with us today. So I write this on my sister's behalf.
Shawn has always been a very quiet, humble person. He has always been a winner since his youth. He works hard and he plays hard.
He owns his own gym called "The Pit," and works with people of all ages. He's always helping someone, whether he's in the spotlight or not.
I want to thank everyone involved for shining a light on this wonderful man who certainly deserves it. It is wonderful for him to be acknowledged for his recent accomplishments.
Shawn, we love you very much. We are so proud of all you do. I'm sure your parents are singing your praises in heaven today. Your sister angel sings your praises here with us.
Betty Sadosuk
Dalton
