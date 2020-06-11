Letter: A second Appomattox

I am a student and teacher of history with a master's in Civil War history. My master's thesis was titled “Appomattox,” a dramatic adaptation of the surrender that for all intents and purposes brought an end to the conflict that divided this nation more than 150 years ago.
My theme was the empathy and compassion displayed by two men who knew better than anyone the horrors and injustice of a war that destroyed the lives of millions of Americans and continues to impact all of us today. In pointing out the grace and humanity displayed by these men on April 9, 1865, I hoped to shed light on how all of us might — like Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Union Gen. Ulysses Grant — seek “the better angels of our nature” in dealing with the issues that still linger from that “irrepressible conflict.”
That was 16 years ago this spring, and now, more than ever, I believe we are in need of a “second Appomattox” — a moment in which we — all of us — all races, all genders, all ages, all creeds and faiths — can lay down our arms, come together in peace and call upon our own “better angels” to acknowledge that while we may not agree with one another, we recognize one another as not only fellow citizens of this great country, but as imperfect human beings who strive for greatness but inevitably fall short.
The alternative is endless war — the same alternative faced by Lee and Grant. Like Lee, we have the choice of stubbornly refusing to lay down our arms and scattering to the hills to continue fighting and further divide us. Like Grant, we have the power to punish those who oppose us and thereby stoke eternal resentment that can only serve to widen the gulf between us.
For my part, I prefer following the example that both these men gave us on that Palm Sunday more than 150 years ago. Like Lee, I prefer doing my part to end the conflict and heal the wounds rather than inflicting even greater ones. Like Grant, I prefer helping my injured brother rise from the floor in a gesture of humanity and a step toward unity.
If you prefer the same, I, like Lee, will be waiting for you in the parlor of the McLean house at Appomattox.
Wes Phinney
Rocky Face
