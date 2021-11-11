Letter: American Legion Auxiliary thanks public for support

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 would like to thank the community for parking with us during the North Georgia Agricultural Fair.
Fair parking is the Auxiliary's biggest fundraiser each year. Your generosity enables us to help local veterans and their families and other veterans projects. Mild weather and enthusiastic crowds helped us surpass our goal, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our community, our post and our partners.
Thanks to all our volunteers who prepped the lot, manned the lot and provided our lunches and dinners. Special thanks to Ponders Funeral Home for the tent which shielded us from the sun and the rain. See you at the fair next year!
We hope to see everyone in downtown Dalton Saturday at 10 a.m. for the annual veterans parade.
Cheryl Phipps
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.