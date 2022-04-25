For the past 10 or 15 years Dalton has made (and is still making) a concentrated effort to attract young professionals to live here. Have they made any progress? Without any mechanism to track this, there's really no way to know. So, I ask myself, if I were in that group is there enough here to get me to move here after college?
I'll start with the library. It's a 40-year-old building on an unsuitable lot. It's understaffed, underfunded and closed on weekends.
Let's move across the street to the Creative Arts Guild. Many of the same problems exist there. Moreover, there is no substantial gallery space and no large recital hall. And it has no room to expand at its current location.
Now, let's go to public transportation (or the lack of one). Atlanta has MARTA. Chattanooga has CARTA. And Dalton has a few taxis and a county-funded bus system that's like something out of the 1940s. It has multiple restrictions, requires advance scheduling, doesn't run on weekends and doesn't accept credit cards. It's not something a young person would give up their car for even if they were die-hard eco-freaks. But it's cheap to operate, and that always appeals to local politicians in Dalton.
In spite of all these shortcomings, there are people moving here from big cities. I ran into one the other day from New York City. He said he likes it here. We must be doing something they like. But then, how many more like him are out there? Or is he just an isolated case?
We need to have a way to determine the answer to this in order to know if we are spending money frivolously on streetscape and peacocks that won't actually get people to settle here. Because if we're just sprucing the place up for out-of-towners, we're wasting our time and money.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
